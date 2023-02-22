FWCS addresses recent safety concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools held a press conference Wednesday to address school safety.

Two guns were brought to FWCS schools last week. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that district officials say a total of nine guns have been brought to schools this year.

Superintendent Mark Daniel said in the press conference that he would like the community to begin thinking of a safety referendum to address the issues that would then appear on the November ballot.

However, the school board would first have to approve the details. Leaders say the referendum would focus on two initiatives, including utilizing new technology and adding more staff.