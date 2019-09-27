FWACC to host Howl-O-Walkoween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is combining its Walk for Animals and Halloween Pet Parade events this year into one event.

The event this year will draw elements from both events and put them into one big event. Howl-O-Walkoween will feature a one-mile walk and a pet costume contest. This pet-friendly event will start at 11:00 a.m. and go through 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Franke Park Pavilion 1. The walk will start at 12:00 p.m. with the costume contest to follow the walk.

The participants this year will be walking in honor of Gracie. FWACC received reports of Gracie running free for a couple of days. FWACC and Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne all that they could to capture her. After a couple of days of trying to gain her trust, all involved were horrified when she was struck by a train. Gracie amazingly survived the incident and was taken to Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Services where she was given life-saving care. Gracie lost a leg as a result but made a full recovery and is living her life in her new forever home.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Humane Education Department works to prevent situations like Gracie’s. The money that is raised at Howl-O-Walkoween will enable educators to continue to reach out to thousands of children each year through summer camps, classroom visits, shelter tours, educational videos, and Kind News magazine. Their mission is to teach children how to be responsible pet owners, how to be around animals safely, and equip them with the means to make a difference in their community.

Anyone who wants to participate in Howl-O-Walkoween can register online at fwacc.org. Registration fees range from $20 to $25 per person. A portion of the registration fees can be refunded if those who have registered are able to raise at least $100 for the fundraiser.

Prizes will be given out for the best costume in the following categories; homemade, animal duo, themed group, fictional character, celebrity or athlete, food or drink, animal/human duo, and spooky.