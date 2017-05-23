FWACC seeks donations after rescuing 16 dogs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is reaching out for help after rescuing 16 dogs from a breeding operation.

The shelter removed the Great Danes and German Shepherds from a farm in a nearby county last week. Animal Care and Control Director Amy Jo-Sites tells WOWO News each dog will need medical and behavior evaluations:

“We are using our medical fund to get everyone up to weight, properly vaccinated, and provide the appropriate treatment that they may need.”

Many of the dogs were emaciated.

The shelter’s asking for donations to help cover the medical costs. You can donate on their website, or at their offices on Hillegas Road.