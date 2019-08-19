FWACC seeking man who dumped cat at Allen County SPCA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is seeking the public’s help to identify a man who left an animal outside of the Allen County SPCA overnight.

It happened Wednesday night, when surveillance video spotted the man, who is white and was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt with a camouflage pattern on the sleeves, dark pants, and black shoes, leaving a cat inside a pet carrier outside the shelter at about 8:35pm.

The animal was found the next morning by shelter staff and is currently in the care of Animal Care & Control.

If you recognize the man or his vehicle, call the FWACC at 427-1244 or CrimeStoppers at 436-STOP.