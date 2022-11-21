FWA reopens Terminal Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) officials announced the reopening of Terminal Drive Monday morning.

It had been closed to traffic since July 2021, with passenger pick-up, drop-off and through traffic using temporary drives during construction.

Passengers can now be dropped off and picked up at the curb.

The new look includes an extended canopy covering all three lanes of traffic, color-changing LED lights and a rolled curb style to assist those with mobility issues. Most entrances to the terminal are open. Rental car facilities are also back to full capacity, and there is a new rental car return lane at the front of the terminal building.

“With the welcomed wave of holiday travel over the next few days, and weeks, we are happy to have the terminal drive back open to traffic.” Said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “Not only does this make for a smoother airport experience for everyone, it also makes for a great first impression for those visiting friends and family this holiday season. We are proud of the new terminal drive and curb front.”