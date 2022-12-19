FWA awards bid for east terminal expansion project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Clayco was awarded the bid for the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project as part of Project Gateway.

Clayco, a real estate, architecture, design-build and construction firm, will begin construction in May 2023.

The work will include the renovation of about 10,500-square-feet of concourse area along with the expansion of approximately 5,000-square-feet of first floor space designated for airport operations.

Work will relocate all airline gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second level of the airport, an expansion of the TSA security checkpoint area, relocating the airport restaurant and creating a new frequent flyer lounge. The project also includes new and improved public areas with additional restrooms, new meeter and greeter space, expanded circulation areas and vertical transportation.

The existing baggage claim and rental car areas are also expected to receive upgrades.

The East Terminal Expansion is expected to be completed in June of 2025.