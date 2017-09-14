FW Regional Trail Network nears 100 mile milestone, join the celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Regional Trail Network has taken a step closer to their 100-mile mark with the recent completion of the first phase of the Six Mile Creek Trail on the south side of town. It brings the trail network in Fort Wayne and Allen County to 98.7 miles.

With the Fort Wayne Regional Trails network nearing the completion of their 100th mile of multi-use trails, they’re asking you to be part of their milestone.

A County-wide celebration is being planned for November. Organizers are asking you to share your memories and photos using Fort Wayne’s trails through social media. Their goal is to collect photos of friends and families using the trail network through the decades from the 1970’s all the way through this year. Scenic photos are welcomed too.

Photos or short written memories can be posted on the City of Fort Wayne’s Facebook page or the Fort Wayne Trails Inc. Facebook page. Organizers are also asking that you use the hashtag — #fwtrails100 — when posting your photo or story.

All submissions will be entered into a drawing that will be held as the milestone approaches. The selected photos/stories will be shared and anyone who posts a photo will be entered into a drawing for prizes ranging from trail tee shirts to dinner to entry tickets for various events.

The final location of the completion of the 100-mile feat will be announced at a later date.