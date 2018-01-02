FW police investigate fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead and another person in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m., on East Washington Boulevard between Harmar and Comparet Streets.

Fort Wayne Police say a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a pickup truck. The pickup then hit a utility box, knocking out power within in the area, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.