FW police asking public to avoid area near Parkview Medical Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):

UPDATE:

One man has been taken into police custody.

No further suspect information has been provided at this time.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking the public to avoid a police situation in the area of 2800 Southway Drive.

Please avoid the area of 2800 Southway Drive. Police on the scene. — Fort Wayne Police (@FortWaynePolice) July 13, 2017

Multiple police crews are on the scene near Parkview Regional Medical Center. Currently details are slim, but WOWO News is working to gather more information and will update this story once more becomes available.

