FW police asking public to avoid area near Parkview Medical Center

Kayla Blakeslee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):

UPDATE: 

One man has been taken into police custody.

No further suspect information has been provided at this time.

 

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking the public to avoid a police situation in the area of 2800 Southway Drive.

Multiple police crews are on the scene near Parkview Regional Medical Center. Currently details are slim, but WOWO News is working to gather more information and will update this story once more becomes available.

