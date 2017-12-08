FW Police asking for your help in locating missing mother and son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking for your help in locating a missing woman and her son.

Elizabeth Ann Kohns, 31, is described as white, 5’7”, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing colorful leggings, a white and teal jacket and a gray Sweatshirt.

Her son, Jackson Arthur Landin, 1, is described as white, 2’8”, 15 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. The boy was last seen wearing a blue, gray and white sweat suit.

The vehicle police are looking for is a gray four-door Jeep Wrangler with Indiana License Plate XNQ367.

Both Kohns and Landin were last seen at approximately 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 6th. It’s believed they are still in the Fort Wayne area. Investigators say they want to “ensure that both are safe and secure.”

If you know the whereabouts of Elizabeth Ann Kohns and Jackson Arthur Landin, you are asked to call the non-emergency communications line at 427-1222.