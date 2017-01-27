FW Philharmonic responds to potential Trump NEA cuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): President Trump is apparently looking to make big cuts to the government’s discretionary spending, and signs point to the National Endowment for the Arts being cut altogether.

That means a lot of arts organizations will miss out on federal funding. Caleb Young of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic tells our Partners in News at ABC21 it’ll have a big impact.

“It’s so important, especially when the NEA is such a small drop in the bucket for our government… we need all that we can get.”

Locally, some say if Trump does cut NEA funding, it could have a big impact on jobs in Fort Wayne that rely on the arts… not just the performers, but concession vendors, technicians, and all of the other people who work behind-the-scenes.

Trump supporters argue that private donations already far exceed what the endowments provide.