UPDATE: FW firefighters investigate Northway Drive house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people and three pets are safe after an early morning house fire.

Fort Wayne fire crews were called to the house fire in the 2220 block of Northway Drive near Auburn Road just after 4:00 a.m., Tuesday. Once on the scene, they discovered flames were coming from the basement of the home. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

Three people inside the home were able to self-evacuate and three pets were rescued by firefighters.

No injuries were reported, but the house did suffer moderate fire, water and smoke damage. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.