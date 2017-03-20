FW fire crews rescue man from burning home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home.

The home located on Woodhurst Drive near Maplecrest Road caught fire around 3:00 p.m., Sunday afternoon. Firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived on the scene two minutes after the dispatch call went out. Firefighters entered the home through a bedroom window and found a man inside. They pulled the man out through the window. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire. However, three cats died in the blaze, but three other pets were rescued.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the cause is still being investigated.