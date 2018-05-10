Fort Wayne farmer’s markets now deliver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new food delivery service delivers locally grown food to the Fort Wayne area, making shopping at farmer’s markets even easier.

Market Wagon lays out locally grown or locally made products from the area on their website, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. From there, customers can buy what they want online, then choose to either have the order delivered for $5.95 or pick it up from designated locations for free.

The Market Wagon turns shopping at farmer’s markets from a day-long event into a few clicks online. Customers can place their orders by Tuesday night, Wednesday the vendors gather together all the items and prepare them for delivery, then Thursday the Market Wagon will collect all items in the order and deliver them or prepare them for pickup. To keep the product as fresh as possible, the orders are packed in reusable insulated totes with ice packs.

The website breaks up the products into most popular, newest, on sale, categories, and vendors. The site allows potential customers to ask the vendors questions about their products. There is no subscription required and no minimum orders.

Allen County currently has 6 pickup locations, as well as two in Huntington County, and one in DeKalb County.