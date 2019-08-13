FW Airport adds Sarasota route

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne International Airport now has a new non-stop destination for travelers:

Sarasota, Florida was added to the airport’s routes under the Allegiant airline this morning, with one-way flights available on Sundays and Thursday, starting at $69, according to the airline’s website.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the flights will start on November 24th and will run through April.

The Fort Wayne International Airport also offers non-stop flights to a dozen other destinations, including Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, and Detroit.