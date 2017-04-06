Furniture maker Sauder expanding to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio-based furniture maker is expanding its operations to Allen County.

Sauder Manufacturing plans to invest $3.2-million to expand its operations into New Haven, creating up to 60 new jobs over the next four years, according to Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

The 159,000 square foot facility on Rose Avenue will nearly double the company’s production and office space, improve access for the logistics needed to serve customers, and provide capacity for more growth, particularly in the healthcare market.

Sauder Manufacturing serves the worship, healthcare, higher education and human services markets and plans to complete its relocation to New Haven toward the end of the year.