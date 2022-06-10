Funeral services for Carroll football player announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Carroll High School football team first announced the passing of Owen Scheele in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

An obituary on the Fairhaven Funeral Home website lists the details of Scheele’s service and visitation. A service to celebrate his life will take place Monday, June 13 at Pathway Community Church at 11:00 a.m., with calling one hour prior. Calling will also take place Sunday, June 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pathway Community Church.