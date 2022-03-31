Funeral Arrangements For Fallen Fort Wayne Marine Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Fort Wayne Marine killed during a training operation in Norway this month.

The body of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz will arrive in Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a social media post from the group One Warrior Foundation. The Journal Gazette reports that the family of Tomkiewicz desires a simple procession, asking for those wishing to show support along the roadside to be respectful. Procession routes for Saturday and Sunday have not been announced.

Sunday’s visitation and funeral services are private and open only to family and friends. Tomkiewicz, age 27, was a 2012 graduate of Homestead High School and a 2016 graduate of Purdue University’s Polytechnic Institute, where he majored in aviation. -SOQ-