Funeral arrangements announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski

GRANGER, Ind. (WOWO) – Funeral details have been released for 2nd District Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

The visitation will take place between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Granger Community Church.

A memorial church service will be take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Granger Community Church.

Palmer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Click HERE for further information.

Walorski, along with her aides, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in crossed the center line on SR 19 near SR 119 and hit a car driven by Edith Schumker of Nappanee, who also died.