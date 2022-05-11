Funeral Arrangements Announced For Mark Davidson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Funeral arrangements have been announced for a high school basketball coach that touched the lives of many. Blackhawk Christian High School Basketball Coach, Mark Davidson passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer. Davidson was known by many for all that he coached, mentored, and was a friend to. This weekend, the masses will have their chance to pay respects as services for Davidson will take place on Saturday at Blackhawk Ministries, located at 7400 East State Boulevard with calling hours between 10 A.M. to Noon with a full service scheduled to start at Noon. A calling will also be held on Friday Night from Noon to 8 P.M. in the Blackhawk Christian Christian High School Gymnasium.

