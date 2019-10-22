Fundraiser launched for teen burned in home explosion

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Whitley County teenager is looking at a long road to recovering from burns suffered in a house explosion.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say 16-year-old Summer West was in the basement of her home just outside of South Whitley last Friday when a propane gas explosion took out part of the house and set the rest on fire.

“Her whole room was consumed with flames and she literally had to run through the flames to get upstairs, to get out of the house,” said her father, Jerry West.

She suffered third-degree burns to parts of her arms, legs, and hands.

Summer is currently being treated at a Fort Wayne hospital. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover her medical costs; you can find a link to it here.