Fundraiser held for family of woman killed while protecting grandson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who died protecting her great-grandson when violent storms pushed through the area last month was honored over the weekend.

73-year-old Isabel Atencio was found hunched over her 4-year-old great-grandson Chase after her home collapsed back on August 10th. Angie Soto tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she and several area organizations were so touched by her story that they held a fundraiser, called “Cruisin’ for Chase”.

“It was cool to hear how excited chase was when we were going to put on this event, especially as he who went through this event,” Soto said. “The whole group was just really touched and excited that we could do something like this in honor of his great grandmother.”

The money will go toward Chase’s medical bills and a college fund. The Fort Wayne Fire Department also presented Atencio’s family with a certificate of bravery in her honor.