Funding available to projects addressing specialty crop industry issues

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Funding is now available to those looking to research and develop solutions to problems facing the specialty crop industry.

Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the Specialty Crop Multi-State Program, which awards funding to those looking to research and improve the industry.

Applicants must include an idea for a project that includes at least one out-of-state partner, whether it’s a state agency, tribal government, university, non-profit or specialty crop organization.

Priority will be given to applicants with projects that address regional or national issues impacting specialty crops, such as food safety, or plant pests and disease.

Projects must also be completed within three years.

The maximum award amount totals $1-million, with a minimum award of $250,000.

Proposals must be submitted by August 1.