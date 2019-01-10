Fucale called up to Chicago, Komets add Weis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets’ affiliation with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, and subsequent affiliation with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, giveth and taketh away.

Just a day after goaltender Zach Fucale – who was assigned to the team by Vegas – was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week, he was reassigned by Vegas to Chicago. Fucale has a 10-5-0 record in 17 appearances for Fort Wayne, racking up a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

In exchange, Chicago is sending down 23-year-old forward Matthew Weis, who made his pro debut this season in the AHL and has a goal and three points in 29 games so far.

The Komets will play three straight games this weekend, starting Friday night in Indianapolis before hosting Utah and Kalamazoo on Saturday and Sunday.

You can hear Fort Wayne Komets hockey all season long on WOWO.