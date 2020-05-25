FSA Offices Ready to Take Your Phone Calls on CFAP

Applications for the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will be accepted starting tomorrow (Tuesday). Farm Service Agency employees will be standing by their phones to begin that process.

Is it a concern that this program will be administered solely by phone and not in-person?

“We know that this would certainly be a high workload program just because of the number of folks,” says FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “The application and the process to apply is not going to be complicated, just the high number of people that we’re going to be able to serve would be a high workload whether we had people coming in the office or not coming in the office.”

Fordyce says they’re ready.

“Certainly, it’s going to be very busy, I would think, right at the beginning of signup with folks that have questions or maybe further clarification on how to fill out the application. But we stand ready and this is something we have been discussing for some time knowing that this May 26 date was coming.”

Fordyce encourages producers to visit farmers.gov/cfap for information, including a new tool that will be available beginning Tuesday.

“Producers can literally go in there and put their own numbers in. So, livestock inventory numbers, livestock sales numbers, milk production numbers, your grain inventory. You can put those numbers in this calculator and it will calculate an estimated payment.”

When asked if there is a timeline for reopening FSA offices across the country, Fordyce said there is not, but they look forward to seeing their customers again when that time comes.