Frost Advisory issued for most of listening area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio.

The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service indicates areas with temperatures that fall below 35 degrees will receive frost.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Steps should be taken to protect tender plants from the cold.

The advisory in Indiana covers Elkhart, Lagrange, Steuben, Nobel, DeKalb, Kosciusko, Whitley, and Allen counties. In Ohio, the advisory covers Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, and Mercer counties.