Frontier trimming Fort Wayne operations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Connecticut-based Frontier Communications Inc. says it is closing a portion of its Fort Wayne operations. The telecommunications company has notified the state the move at the westside facility will affect 50 employees.

The company says it expects the employees will be phased out between June 30 and July 14. Frontier says it is working with those workers to apply for other roles within the company.

Frontier says the IBEW represents employees at this facility and the separation benefits will be determined by the collective bargaining agreements.

The cable and internet provider operates in 25 states.