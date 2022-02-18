From The Landing to the Old Fort to the Komets, this weekend has something for everyone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Though it may be cold outside, Fort Wayne is a hot bed of activity this weekend.
Weather the Fort
Saturday, February 19 • The Landing
All ages are invited to the annual Weather the Fort celebration! This fun-filled winter
experience features live music, fire dancing, warm food, sweet treats, and plenty to drink.
1812 Winter Garrison
Saturday, February 19 • The Old Fort
Step back in time to discover what it was like for a soldier living in a frontier fort during the
harsh winters. Enjoy reenactments and experience living history at the Old Fort!
Sondheim on Sondheim
Friday, February 18 – Saturday, February 26 • Williams Theatre
Experience this multi-media production, in what’s been described as a funny and
affectionate portrait of musical theater’s greatest composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim.
Bridal Extravaganza
Sunday, February 20 • Grand Wayne Convention Center
Plan your perfect day with the area’s best wedding professionals, showcasing cakes, flowers,and décor, plus wedding gowns on the main stage and Dream Day Giveaways.
Komet Hockey
Friday, February 18 – Sunday, February 20 • Memorial Coliseum
It’s a hockey weekend in Fort Wayne! Head to the Memorial Coliseum to cheer on the Kometsas they take the ice against Toledo, Tulsa, and Kalamazoo