From boats, to chocolate to Dr. Seuss – Fort Wayne has plenty of fun set for Valentine’s Day weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, and there is plenty to see and do around Fort Wayne to make it memorable.
Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale
Thursday, February 10 – Sunday, February 13 • Memorial Coliseum
Find more than 50 exhibitors from all over Indiana and Michigan all under one roof,
showcasing incredibly low prices on boats, personal watercraft, accessories, and more.
ChocolateFest 2022
Friday, February 11 • The Orchid Event Center
Help raise money for local organizations for kids while enjoying three all-you-can-eat
chocolate dipping stations, a full dinner, and make your own sundae bar.
Love Notes
Thursday, February 10 – Saturday, February 12 • Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab
The Fort Wayne Ballet presents tales of love in this heartfelt performance. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages available before the show, as well as a VIP option to complete your night.
Seussical
Saturday, February 12 – Sunday, February 27 • Arts United Center
The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents the whimsical story of Horton Hears a Who as narrated by the Cat in the Hat himself in this fantastical, musical extravaganza!
Sweetheart Orchid Display
Through Sunday, March 13 • Botanical Conservatory
Enjoy the beautiful Sweetheart Orchid Display – a Valentine favorite. Breathe in the fresh and vibrant orchids and even find them for purchase in the Conservatory Shop!