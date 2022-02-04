Fries Decides Against Run For Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After months of speculation, former Allen County Sheriff Ken Fries made it clear Thursday evening that he will not run for the office in 2022.

Fries confirmed that with our partners in news at ABC21, citing that he decided against running after conversations with his family. Fries, an at-large member of the Allen County Council and long-time Republican, served two terms as Allen County Sheriff until term limits ended his tenure in 2014.

The veteran law enforcement officer would have entered a crowded primary field in the highly anticipated race. Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger faces Fort Wayne police commander Mitch McKinney on the GOP ticket. The Democrats are supporting Fort Wayne police captain Kevin Hunter.