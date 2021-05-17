Friends, family still seek answers over missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A vigil in downtown Fort Wayne yesterday afternoon raised one single question:

“Where’s Kevin?”

That’s a question that the friends and family of Kevin Nguyen have been asking since he was last seen leaving the Brass Rail bar on the night of December 8th, 2018, also showing up a few hours later on surveillance video at a downtown Arby’s restaurant.

The Journal Gazette reports that around two dozen people met up at the Allen County Courthouse Sunday, then walked to nearby areas where Nguyen had last been seen.

There have been few developments since he went missing, but his family says they are still hoping that someone will come forward and give them the closure they need.