Two injured after Friday afternoon shooting on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two were injured after a shooting in Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Fort Wayne police were called to the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive shortly before 6 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired.

On arrival, officers located two adult male victims inside a car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital with one victim having life-threatening injuries and the other having non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported a car heading south on Gaywood at a high rate of speed after the shots were fired. However, no description was given of the vehicle and it was unclear if the vehicle was involved with the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.