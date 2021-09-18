Friday night police chase ends in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An erratic driver led Fort Wayne Police in a chase that ended in a crash on the city’s near-east side Friday night.

The incident began when officers observed a car swerving with no lights on in the southbound lane of North Anthony Boulevard near Columbia Avenue at about 8:15.

Officers stopped the driver, and as they approached the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed and continued south on Anthony Boulevard, running multiple red lights. The driver began to lose control of the car when he crossed Maumee Avenue, near the Indiana Tech campus, leaving the road, hitting two homes and a tree.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle, but sustained only minor injuries according to police, who say that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

No information was released regarding the driver’s name or pending charges.