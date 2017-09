FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 5000 block of Blum Drive around 6:37 a.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers could not find a victim.

A short time later, the victim arrived at a local hospital by private means, and was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The injury was not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the incident is still under investigation.