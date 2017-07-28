Friday morning crash in Kosciusko County, one dead and two injured

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has died, and two others are being treated for injuries, after a crash on 1350 North at 500 West near Nappanee.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency services responded to the crash Friday around 4:43 a.m.

The crash involved a northbound 1999 Honda Accord, which was turning westbound onto 1350 North when it crossed the path of a 2014 Ford Van.

The two vehicles collided, and the Ford Van rolled onto its side eastbound into the path of a westbound 2000 Ford F150.

The Van and F150 collided.

The driver of the Ford 150 was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Honda Accord was transported to Kosciusko Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries and in good condition.

The driver of the Ford Van sustained head injuries and was airlift to Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne where he is in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.