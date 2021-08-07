Friday Afternoon Police Investigation Along Creighton Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Friday afternoon police activity along a block in the Creighton Home neighborhood within Fort Wayne failed to turn up any suspects or victims amid evidence of gunfire.

According to our partners in new at ABC21, police were called to the 2700 block of Indiana Ave. about 11:30 a.m. after neighbors heard multiple gunshots. Police found casings near the home, and what appear to be bullet holes in a vehicle and the house itself.

After surveying the area and eventually calling the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and Aerial Services Unit to the scene, they did not find anyone at the property.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.