Fremont plant to close

FREMONT, Ind. (Network Indiana): An auto parts maker in northeastern Indiana is shutting down, leaving more than 60 people without jobs.

Metaldyne BSM LLC has notified the state that it is closing its plant in Fremont by the end of the year.

More than 60 workers will lose their jobs.

Metaldyne, a subsidiary of American Axle & Manufacturing, makes auto parts including connecting rods and crankshaft pulleys, according to Inside Indiana Business.

In a notice to the state, Metaldyne blamed the plant closure on the “loss of viability and sustainability of the plant operations.”

Production workers will be laid off in late December, according to IIB. A few staffers will stay at the plant until it is permanently closed in June.