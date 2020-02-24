Fremont man killed in motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 48-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Clear Lake Township Sunday evening.

Steuben County deputies and first responders were called to the intersection of County Road 700 North and County Road 925 East at 6:38pm to find Kenneth Byrd partly under a motorcycle.

Despite efforts to treat him, Byrd died at the scene.

Police believe he had been driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed on CR 925 E when, for unknown reasons, he went off the road, hitting a wooden post, small brush, and then a large stack of firewood.

Byrd was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.