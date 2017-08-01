Fremont man found dead after missing for more than a week

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man reported missing to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was found dead eight days later.

35-year-old Derrick E. Church was reported missing by friends and family on July 20 after no one was able to get in touch with him.

Church was last seen walking to his home on East Peachy Road in rural Fremont Township.

Sheriff’s Deputies were called back to the home on July 28 on reports of a possibly deceased human body.

Upon investigation, human remains were located under the residence.

It was determined that Church crawled under the home with a live electrical wire to possibly make repairs when he died from an apparent electrocution.

The investigation did not reveal indication of foul play.