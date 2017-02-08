Fremont man arrested for incest

FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 36-year-old Fremont man for sex crimes.

Markus Wayne DeGraw was arrested just before 9:00 am this morning on an active warrant charging him with one county of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of incest, both of which are level 4 felonies.

Police say the arrest came after a Sheriff’s Office investigation into information that DeGraw allegedly had sex with a family member between the ages of 13 and 16.

DeGraw has been booked into the Steuben County Jail, where he remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance.