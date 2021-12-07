Fremont man arrested in connection to fatal August shooting

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A Fremont teenager has been arrested and charged following a shooting that left another teen dead.

Steuben County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Octavian A. Lensky, 18, at just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of N. Wayne Street in Angola. Lensky is charged with one count of reckless homicide.

The shooting back on Aug. 31 at a home in the 100 block of N. Baum Street in Fremont left Caiden Hulliberger, 18, dead. This incident was originally investigated as an accidental shooting.

Lensky was booked into the Steuben County Jail and will remain held without bond before his initial court appearance.