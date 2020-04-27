Fremont fugitive arrested after beating man in hotel room

FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): A Fremont man was arrested Thursday night after he was accused of tying up and beating another man in a hotel room.

Indiana State Police were called to the Traveler’s Inn on SR 120 at around 10:15 p.m. on a report of a fight, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

A man told troopers that he was held against his will, tied up and beaten by Joshua Baughman, 30.

Baughman was eventually arrested after initially being uncooperative with police. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail, where police learned he had an extradition warrant out of Marion County due to a parole violation.

Baughman was booked on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the alleged beating at the hotel. He is awaiting an initial hearing before he will be transferred back to Marion County.