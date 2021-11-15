Free skate days are back at Headwaters Park this season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thanks to a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank, there will be 6 free skate days for children under 14 this season at the Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink. Skating admission, which is $4 for children under 14, will be waived on the following 6 free skate says days, all Tuesdays, for children under 14. The days are:

November 30, December 14, January 4, January 18, February 1, February 15

Skate rental of $3 still applies or children can bring their own skates.

Because of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, skaters are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering on the ice and social distance as much as possible, on the rink and as they line up to the rink. Face masks are optional but encouraged by the Allen County Board of Health.

This donation from Old National Bank will be very helpful in recouping much of the expense of providing free skating for many deserving children,” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

“Old National Bank is happy to partner with the Headwaters Park Alliance to provide this free skating opportunity to many of our area children. The ice rink is a great family institution that has served over 400,000 children and families over the past 18 years. This is a tough time for everyone, and we wanted to offer our support to help the rink endure a 19th season of serving so many in this region,” said Sarah Strimmenos, Fort Wayne Market President of Old National Bank.

Old National Bank, as part of their partnership with the Fort Wayne Komets, has arranged for Icy D. Eagle to appear on Tuesday, November 30 at 4 PM, to promote the first of six free skate days. The rink runs through February 27, 2022.