Free Skate Day Announced At Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While we are less than 6 weeks away until official spring, the wintertime fun is far from over. A “Free Skate Day” has been announced by officials at Headwaters Park that will be done in honor of the late Dr. John Crawford. The event, is being made possible by Headwaters Park Alliance officials, along with Marcia and Grant Crawford in a way to honor the memory of the man who served on Fort Wayne City Council for two decades.

“This donation from Marcia Crawford and Grant Crawford will be very helpful in covering the expense of providing free skating and skate rental for the entire community” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance. The occasion will also honor the memory and community service of Dr. John Crawford, a physician and radiation oncologist in Fort Wayne; additionally, Dr. Crawford was a 20 year member of the Fort Wayne City Council.

“We are happy to partner with the Headwaters Park Alliance to provide this free skating opportunity for everyone in our community. My dad enjoyed the outdoors and being active, so this is a fitting tribute. The ice rink is a great asset to our community, so supporting Headwaters seemed like a great idea,” Grant Crawford said.

The event will take place for everyone from Noon to 6 P.M. at Headwaters Park on Sunday, February 19th. This is the 20th season for the ice skating rink, and it runs through Sunday February 26th.