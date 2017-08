FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s time to head back to school and the Fort Wayne Police Department and Victim’s Assistance are hosting a Book Bag Giveaway.

The event is free and open to everyone at the Headwaters Park Rothschild Pavilion on Friday, August 4, 6 to 8 p.m.

Free book bags and school supplies are available while supplies last, and the child must be present to receive the items.