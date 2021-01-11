Free Pasture Management Field Day for Farmers, Ranchers

Purdue Extension invites livestock farmers and ranchers to join Controlling Pasture Weeds, a virtual field day set for 7-8:30 p.m. (ET) Feb. 1. Participants will learn about pasture research occurring at Purdue and best practices for controlling weeds on the farm.

Purdue faculty and Extension specialists will discuss pasture research that was completed at Scholer Farm and share drone footage and videos. Participants will learn how to reduce weeds in a pasture and steps to getting herbicides approved for use.

“Controlling weeds in pastures is an important thing to consider so you have pasture resources that are appropriate for the livestock being fed, particularly for those weeds that don’t have any nutritional value or are toxic,” said Keith Johnson, Purdue Extension forage specialist and field day organizer.

Register for the field day here. For accommodation or more information, contact Keith Johnson at 765-427-2775 or johnsonk@purdue.edu.