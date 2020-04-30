Free Nutrition and Management Series for Dairy Producers

Join dairy academia and industry experts for a free virtual “Dairy Nutrition and Management Series” on Monday (May 4). The one-day conference will cover topics in dairy farm management and nutrition best practices. In addition, attendees can participate in a social hour at 4:30 p.m. to further discuss issues in small groups.

Jackie Boerman, assistant professor in animal sciences at Purdue University and planning committee member, explained how the planning committee quickly reacted to move the conference to a virtual platform after the in-person conference was canceled.

“We wanted to make sure the needs of people in the dairy industry were still met especially during these uncertain times,” Boerman said.

Sessions will be livestreamed on the Virtual Dairy Nutrition and Management Series YouTube channel starting at 9 a.m. on Monday (May 4). A complete list of session topics and presenters can be found on YouTube. Register for the social hour by Friday (May 1) by emailing VirtualDNMS@gmail.com.