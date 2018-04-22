Free money management skills fair next Wednesday at ACPL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County residents can attend a free Money Smart Week Money Fair on Wednesday, April 25.

The fair offers attendants the ability to talk with local organizations to increase their money management skills and pursue educational opportunities. The fair will feature more than 20 organizations, ranging from financial institutions to non-profit organizations.

Money Smart Week is a national public awareness campaign aimed to promote financial education across all age groups. In Allen County, approximately 24% of residents live below the financial stability threshold.

“The Money Smart Week Money Fair is a way to help our neighbors enhance their ability to make sound financial decisions and protect their financial resources,” said David Nicole, president and CEO of United Way of Allen County, in a press release.

If you’re interested in attending, the fair is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.