Free live Christmas tree recycling across Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County residents can recycle their live Christmas trees free of charge for a limited time. Allen County Department of Environmental Management will accept trees from Dec 26, 2022, through Jan 14, 2023, at 6 locations throughout the county.
Live trees will not be accepted with normal garbage collection – recycle them instead at one of the locations listed below.
Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility: 6202 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne
Extended Hours:
- Dec. 26 closed
- Dec. 27 – Dec. 30 open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Jan. 2 closed
- Jan. 3 – 6 open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Jan. 7 regular hours resume 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
North Highway Department Building: 2234 Carroll Rd, Fort Wayne
Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk
Metea County Park: 8401 Union Chapel Rd.
Hours: Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily
Liver River Wetlands Project: 5000 Smith Rd.
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed Monday, Jan. 2)
New Haven Utility Shop: 2201 Summit Street, New Haven
Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk
Monroeville Water Works Department: 200 Utility Dr. Monroeville
Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk
Wreaths, garlands, and artificial trees are not accepted. Residents must remove all lights, ornaments, and plastic bags prior to recycling.