Free live Christmas tree recycling across Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County residents can recycle their live Christmas trees free of charge for a limited time. Allen County Department of Environmental Management will accept trees from Dec 26, 2022, through Jan 14, 2023, at 6 locations throughout the county.

Live trees will not be accepted with normal garbage collection – recycle them instead at one of the locations listed below.

Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility: 6202 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne

Extended Hours:

Dec. 26 closed

Dec. 27 – Dec. 30 open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 2 closed

Jan. 3 – 6 open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 7 regular hours resume 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

North Highway Department Building: 2234 Carroll Rd, Fort Wayne

Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk

Metea County Park: 8401 Union Chapel Rd.

Hours: Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Liver River Wetlands Project: 5000 Smith Rd.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed Monday, Jan. 2)

New Haven Utility Shop: 2201 Summit Street, New Haven

Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk

Monroeville Water Works Department: 200 Utility Dr. Monroeville

Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk

Wreaths, garlands, and artificial trees are not accepted. Residents must remove all lights, ornaments, and plastic bags prior to recycling.