Free Fishing Day today at several Indiana lakes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Today is another Free Fishing Day for Indiana.

It’s the second such event of the season, meant to promote outdoor activities and give people of all ages the opportunity to learn to fish. Indiana residents who are age 18 and older can fish public waters without needing a fishing license or trout stamp.

City, county and state parks are hosting fishing events and derbies today, including the Trine State Recreation Area in Angola and Fremont, Munger Park in Lafayette, and Glen Miller Park in Richmond.

For a list of fishing events and activities, visit GoFishin.IN.Gov. Additional Free Fishing Days for Indiana are June 3rd and 4th.